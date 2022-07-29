LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People hoping to learn more about policing in the Capital City will get their opportunity this fall.

The Lansing Police Department will host its citizens’ police academy from Sept. 7-Nov. 2.

The free nine-week course will teach people about various aspects of police operations from patrol tactics to crime scene investigation, and will include live ride alongs with officers.

“They’ll get some hands on, that has to do with use of force, crime scene investigations, learning about like internal affairs, and how we conduct investigations in their community,” said Anthony Vandevoorde, community service officer with the Lansing Police Department. “After the course is completed, they’re like ‘wow, I didn’t know that, or this took place.'”

Registration for the citizens’ police academy is open now at lansingmi.gov and participants must be at least 18-years-old and either live or work in the City of Lansing.