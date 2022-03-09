LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is joining the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to fix a section of a roadway in Saginaw County today.

Gilchrist will showcase an executive directive that Governor Whitmer issued to expedite short-term road improvements during the spring thaw, until construction can start to make more permanent fixes.

Governor Whitmer’s recently proposed budget continues to put primary focus on Michigan roads and bridges by allocating $6.3 billion. These funds have gone towards updating state and local roads, bridges, airports, transit, and rail programs.

The Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has repaired 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges.