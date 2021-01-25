Lt. Governor Gilchrist announces partnership with One Fair Wage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced today in a press release that the state of Michigan will be partnering with nonprofit One Fair Wage to distribute over $250,000 in relief to restaurant owners, essential workers, and Michiganders in need.

The program, called High Road Kitchens, is funded by One Fair Wage.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that we need to re-think and re-imagine our nation’s economic policies to provide the greatest support to families and small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted due to no fault of their own,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said in the release.

“The beauty about One Fair Wage’s High Road Kitchens program is that it is an equity-driven approach to help restaurants and the people who work in them, increase wages and economic opportunity, and demonstrate that our investment priorities must support individuals, businesses, and the community working together for shared prosperity.”

“One Fair Wage is delighted to partner with the state of Michigan to bring its highly successful High Road Kitchens program to the state,” said Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage.

“Launched in CA, New York City, Boston, Chicago and more, One Fair Wage’s High Road Kitchens program will provide grants to restaurants in Michigan that commit to paying One FairWage to all workers – a full minimum wage with tips on top – and provide free meals to community members in need. We applaud Governor Whitmer in her work with One Fair Wage to create meaningful relief for Michigan’s restaurant industry that will be more sustainable and equitable for struggling employers and thousands of essential workers alike.”