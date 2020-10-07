Lt. Governor Gilchrist calls on Republican Leaders to enforce mask mandate in the Senate and House chambers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II issued an open letter today to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield calling on them to enact and enforce a mask mandate within the Michigan Senate and House chambers.

“This is not a political issue. This is ultimately about standing tall for the people who serve our state,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “Our members are elected to serve in these Chambers, their staffs serve in critical support roles, and the media have a duty to inform the public about the actions of our government. They deserve to know their safety is respected by their leadership.”

Since March 10, Michigan has seen more than 129,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,800 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization all now recommend cloth masks be worn over the nose and mouth, along with handwashing and social distancing, to slow the spread of this virus.

To date, legislative leaders have declined to require House and Senate members to wear a mask in the chambers.

Under his epidemic authority, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order on Oct. 5 under MCL 333.2253 restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

To view the letter, click the link below: