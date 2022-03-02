LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday, March 2, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join a road repair crew from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to fix a portion of a Lansing roadway.

Lt. Gilchrist plans to emphasize a forthcoming executive directive that Governor Whitmer will issue to expedite short-term road repairs during the spring, until construction is able to make more permanent repairs.

Governor Whitmer’s recently proposed budget continues to set its primary focus on repairing Michigan roads and bridges by allocating $6.3 billion and $1 billion more than previous years.

Currently, the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has fixed 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges.