DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, March 22, in Detroit, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will put the second round of Child Care Stabilization Grants into action and discuss the administration’s commitment to making child care more affordable for families.

The second round of Child Care Stabilization Grants will distribute $365 million to provide $1,000 retention bonus to every full-time childcare professional. It will also provide extra funding to child care providers to freeze tuition costs or expand the number of available spots in their program.