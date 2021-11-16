Lt. Governor Gilchrist to Hold MI New Economy Roundtable

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II along with Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Director Susan Corbin, will host a roundtable on MI New Economy at 12:30 p.m.

The roundtable is a portion of the MI New Economy Tour. For this tour, state leaders are meeting with local business, workforce, and community leaders from across the state to cooperate together on how they can achieve the primary objective’s displayed in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI New Economy plan.