Lt. Governor Gilchrist to join press conference revealing the new location for the Detroit Center for Innovation

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist speaks during a Feb. 24, 2021, coronavirus briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist will join University of Michigan, Related Companies and Olympia Development of Michigan to reveal the new location for the Detroit Center for Innovation (DCI)

Updates will also be given regarding the DCI new leading technology company focused on investing in the city.

Gilchrist will be joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Related Companies Chairman Stephen Ross, Ilitch Holdings President and CEO Chris Ilitch, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, University of Michigan Board of Regents Chair Jordan Acker, Detroit Equity Report Founder Bishop Edgar Vann, Principal Lisa Phillips, Cass Tech High School and more.