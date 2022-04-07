LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join a roundtable conversation on creating greater access to high-speed Internet in northern Michigan on Thursday, April 7.

The Building Michigan Together Plan invests over $250 million in high-speed internet.

Later, the Lt. Governor will visit a senior center to engage with community leaders and continue working towards eliminating retirement tax.

After his visit to the senior center, the Lt. Governor will meet with local education officials and students to communicate how he believes the FY2023 budget will allow students to have greater access to a high-quality education and services.

At the start of this year, the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration established the Office of Rural Development with hopes to help small businesses in rural communities flourish.

As a result, the Lt. Governor will finish the day off visiting a local small business in Iosco County.