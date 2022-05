LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is set to visit a Rebuilding Michigan project in Lansing on Tuesday.

The Rebuilding Michigan plan is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment in our highways and bridges.

The Lt. Governor will be joined by by state and local leaders including: State Senator Curtis Hertel, State Representative Graham Filler, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Labor Leaders.