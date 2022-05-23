LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Did you recently buy a Michigan Lottery ticket online? If so, you might want to check your numbers again, because you may be the winner of the ‘Lucky for Life’ prize.

A ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-11-25-31-46 – to win the mega cash for life prize.

This is the first time this year a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game.

The grand winner has two ways they can choose to collect their earnings:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time cash payment of $390,000

If you matched all five white balls on Sunday night, call Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (844)-887-6836, option 2, to make an appointment to come in and claim your big prize.

The prize must be picked up at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing within one year of the drawing.