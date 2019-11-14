Lugnuts president Grueser announces departure

LANSING —

The Lansing Lugnut’s President Nick Grueser is leaving the Lugnuts.

He’s the longest tenured full-time employee and is scheduled to sign off in February.

Gruesser came to the Lugnets in 2001 from Wilmington College. He was promoted and eventually became director of sales in 2003, assistant general manager during the 2006-07 off season and general manager in 2012. In the 2017-18 season, he became the team president.

In recent years, Grueser was named the 2016 Midwest League Executive of the Year.

He oversaw the award-winning 2016-2017 renovation of Cooley Law School Stadium that added The Outfield Apartments mixed-use development in center field and led the hosting of the 2018 Midwest League All-Star Game.

“From starting as my first job out of college to now, almost two decades later, these years have been filled with moments and experiences that I’ll never forget,” said Grueser. “I thank Tom Dickson and Sherrie Myers for bringing me in and believing in my ability to lead this organization, as well as the Mid Michigan community for embracing me.”