Luke Bryan postpones concert in Richland due to weather

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Country star Luke Bryan’s performance in Richland Township is being postponed due to weather.

The show which is part of his Farm Tour 2019 was originally scheduled for Friday night at Stafford Farms.

It was expected to draw more than 20,000 people, according to our sister station of WOOD.

It was not immediately clear when the show would be rescheduled.

