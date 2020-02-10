Luke Fickell of Cincy refuses new Spartan head football coach job

The Michigan State University Spartan football team is still looking for a new head coach.

University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell indicates he’s staying with the Bearcats.

Fickell, who has been considered the front runner since Mark Dantonio resigned last week, had worked with the former Spartan head coach on the Ohio State staff under Jim Tressel.

Dantonio was defensive coordinator at OSU from 2001 to 2003 while Fickell was special teams coordinator from 2002 to 2003. Fickell went on to add linebackers coach to his responsibilities in 2004 and became co-defensive coordinator in 2005.

Fickell was named interim Buckeye head coach in 2011 when Jim Tressel was given a 5-game suspension for a recruiting scandal. Later that year Tressel resigned and Fickell was given a one-season contract to be interim head coach for the 2011 season.

After a 6-6 season Fickell was passed over for the permanent head coaching job and, when OSU hired Urban Meyer, Fickell became the co-defensive coordinator.

In December 2016 Fickell was hired as the head coach of the University of Cincinnati, becoming the 39th head football coach at the university.

His first season the team recorded a 4-8 record but the program turned around in 2018. That season the Bearcats finished 11-2 and won the Military Bowl. Fickell was named conference coach of the year.

In 2019 the Bearcats finished 11-2, with one of those losses to Ohio State.

