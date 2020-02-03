Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Jackson County Fair

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS):

Southern rock band fans are about to get a treat.

Lynyrd Syknyrd will be coming to the Jackson County Fair this year.

It’s their last stop on their Final Farewell Tour called “Last of the Street Survivors,” which was derived from their album, “Street Survivors.”

The original band member, Gary Rossington will front the band on its final tour.

The show is a celebration of a 40-plus career with more than 60 albums released and 30 million units sold.

Some hits the band has been known for include: “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” What’s Your Name,” Call Me The Breeze and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday February 8. and can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged via phone by calling 800-517-3849 or 517-788-4405.