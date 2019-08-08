Machete-wielding thief robs Owosso Game Store

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a break-in that happened earlier this week at The Game Store of Owosso.

The thief broke through a window with a machete and stole items like the protective sleeves for trading cards.

The owner of the store says the robber did a good job of covering his face, but also left a trail of blood through the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725 – 0580.

