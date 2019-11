The Mackinac Bridge has been closed due to high winds, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The bridge is closed to all vehicles except for passenger cars and vans and empty pickup.

Winds are expected to reach greater than 50 mph.

All drivers are advised to reduce speed to 20 mph approaching the bridge and are encouraged to prepare to stop.

Personnel have been stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to proceed.