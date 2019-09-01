Mackinac Bridge closes to vehicle traffic for Labor Day walk

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the 62nd Labor Day walk, which draws thousands of people annually.

The nearly 5-mile long bridge links Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.

Officials say no bus transportation will be provided back across the bridge, unlike previous years. Those who make the full crossing Monday will have to arrange a ride back after vehicle access resumes, unless they want to walk all the way back.

Another option is walking halfway across the bridge from either end, then doubling back.