SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you happen to be driving across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday night and the lights go out, don’t worry, it’s intentional.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority and the village of Mackinaw City will participate in the Headlands Lights Out Challenge. Headlands International Dark Sky Park hosts the event as a way to raise awareness for light pollution.

The idea is simple. From 10-11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, turn your lights out. The Mackinac Bridge will have its cable lights and tower flood lights powered off. Lighting that is essential to safety will remain on. You should also leave your headlights on while driving.

Mackinaw City will be dark from 10-11 as well.

WJMN has contacted the city of St. Ignace to see where it has any official plans to go dark as well.