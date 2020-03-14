Macomb County is announcing its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in that county, according to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ.
The patient is identified as a middle-aged adult male with a history of travel who is currently hospitalized. The health department is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Macomb County reports first case of coronavirus
Macomb County is announcing its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in that county, according to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ.