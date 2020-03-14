Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Macomb County reports first case of coronavirus

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Macomb County is announcing its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in that county, according to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ.

The patient is identified as a middle-aged adult male with a history of travel who is currently hospitalized. The health department is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar