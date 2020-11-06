Magic Johnson and Ellen surprise small business owner

LOS ANGELES (WLNS) — NBA Legend and Lansing native, Magic Johnson made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show through Zoom yesterday.

Meet Jack — he is the owner of a coffee shop in Los Angeles.

And during the pandemic, Jack was struggling to keep his business afloat.

And because of that, he had to lay off a majority of his staff.

So, Ellen did what she does best. She gave Jack $10,000 to get back on his feet.

But this is where the magic steps in, he matched that with $10,000, totaling Jack’s donation to $20,000.