LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a major traffic backup on US-127 south in Lansing caused by an overturned manufactured home.

The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

6 News was able to find the overturned home that was on the back of a semi-truck just past the Trowbridge Road exit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation Twitter said at 12 p.m. the freeway is closed after Trowbridge Road Exit 75 because of a ‘previous disabled vehicle.’

MDOT first posted about the accident at 10 a.m. and said that the right lane was blocked due to a crash.

An update from Capital Area Ingham County Alerts said that US-127 south was closed from Trowbridge Road to Jolly Road because of an issue with a semi truck.