Majority of Dewitt Twp. Police department under quarantine

Michigan

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)—The majority of the Dewitt Township police department is under quarantine tonight due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Clinton County Sheriff tells 6 News, he can’t give an exact number of those actually infected, but many of the cases include officers.

In an effort to assist the department during the quarantine, both Dewitt city and Bath Township police, as well as the Sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police departments will respond to calls in the area.

