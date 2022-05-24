Almost two-thirds of Michiganders say they’re opposed to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

That’s according to a new poll conducted for WLNS-TV.

The Supreme Court has already leaked a draft of a decision that would undo the landmark decision that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion.

When asked if they would agree or disagree with that decision, 63% of those asked say they would disagree – and more than half (54%) say they would “strongly disagree”.

That’s more than double the number of the people (26%) say they would agree (both strongly and somewhat) with such a decision.

Ten percent of those asked were undecided or refused to say what they thought.

The numbers suggest support for the Roe decision in Michigan is solid even as the decision itself is being threatened.

Similar polls conducted for WLNS-TV over the years show that between 50% to 58% of Michiganders generally considered themselves “pro-choice” and that between 33% and 44% consider themselves “pro-life”.

In this poll, 57% described themselves as pro-choice and 33% as pro-life. Ten percent were undecided or refused to say.

The most poll surveyed an equal percentage of Democrats and Republicans.

The poll of 600 people by the firm EPIC-MRA took place between May 11th and May 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.