LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are asking for your assistance in helping the more than 13,000 Michigan children in foster care.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants to hear what they can do to help Michigan residents take the leap to become a foster parent.
The survey provides valuable insight for the department whether you are already a foster parent or thinking about becoming a foster parent.
Becoming a foster parent is a big decision and if you are interested, please call 1-855-MICHKIDS.
Make a big difference for more than 13,000 Michigan children in foster care
