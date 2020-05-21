Make fire safety part of your Memorial Day weekend plans

Thousands of people across the state have been impacted by the historic 500 year flood in Midland.

A Delhi Fire Chief came up with a plan and jumped into action to help out.

"To see thousands and thousands of homes and people who have lost everything. It is saddening and disheartening." Said Chief Brian Ball, Delhi Township and President of the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Brian Ball is the Chief Firefighter for Delhi Township and also President of the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Chief Ball and other members of the team went door to door helping people, get out of their flooded homes and find them shelter.

"Time is of the essence, with our boat teams to get up there. We needed to to start getting people out of the houses. With the amount of flood water, we needed to get there as soon possible to help Midland Citizens." Ball added.

Chief Ball says, things were done differently, because we still are in a pandemic.

"It's still hard to get used to wearing a mask and doing physical work, while wearing a mask. But, still knowing were helping people and the spread of the virus." Said Ball.

The experience has left a lasting impression.