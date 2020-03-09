Making sense of the stock market lows

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With such low numbers, it may be tempting to worry. But one local expert says the key to navigating the stock market is staying calm.

“Don’t panic. Don’t worry about what’s happening right now,” financial adviser Ted Feight says. “Give it a little bit of time.”

Feight analyzes the stock market every month. Even with today’s low numbers he says it’s not enough to signal a recession, and he cautions people not to make any sudden decisions.

“I wouldn’t sell anything right now, but I would be cautious on how I buy and what I buy. By October I think it’ll be fine.”

Feight says the combination of the coronavirus and an oil price war is no small thing. Oil prices dropped below 40 dollars a barrel on Monday. He’s watching closely though–not out of fear, but with curiosity.

“I see oil prices could go up, because if we can’t ship the stuff from other countries, they may not be letting the vessels come in from the Middle East or from Russia or wherever because they’re afraid of the coronavirus,” Feight says. “So we may not have enough oil. We may end up with a shortage.”

He doesn’t expect those issues or their impact to last all year. If you do plan on buying stock in the next few months, Feight says sticking with trusted household names is your best bet. Investing a little at a time will also keep you steady no matter how the market performs.