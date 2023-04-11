EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just a day after guard Tyson Walker announced he’s returning to Michigan State, forward Malik Hall gave MSU fans even more reason to be excited for the 2023-24 basketball season.

Hall announced on his social media he’ll be using his 5th year of eligibility to return to the Spartans.

Go green. Let’s do something great! pic.twitter.com/mP6pjdn0XG — Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) April 11, 2023

“Michigan State has been my home for the last four years,” Hall said in his social media post. “I think Michigan State basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I’m really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season.”

The senior from Aurora, Illinois played in a career-low 22 games last season due to a foot injury. He averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while averaging 26 minutes per game.

“Although I battled a foot injury most of the season, I worked hard to help us be the best team we could, but, I was left with a feeling of wanting more!” Hall added in his statement.”

Hall, who was a freshman on the 2020 Big Ten regular season championship team, told 6 Sports at the end of the season he wanted to raise a banner in the 2022-23 season. He and Spartans fell short of that goal but are expected to have high expectations next season to win championships.

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to recap this past season and talk more about Walker and Hall returning for a 5th year.