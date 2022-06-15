LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mothering Justice, a group that advocates for women of color, will host a “Mama’s March” at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s march comes just ahead of the first national observance of Juneteenth and with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade on the horizon.

This march focuses on women of color fighting for their reproductive justice as well as women’s rights.

The event starts on the Capitol lawn at 10 a.m. and will go until about 2 p.m.

Mothering Justice organizers will meet with legislators to advocate for mothers of color and talk about issues impacting their daily lives including: formula shortages, lack of child care and the ongoing battle over Roe V.S. Wade.

“You don’t have a right to rule and reign over our bodies,” Trische Duckworth, Executive Director for Survivors Speak said. “If you’re going to craft a proper solution, then you have to get with the folks that are most affected by it and that’s us women.”

There will be several speakers at Wednesday’s event, including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

The Mamas’ March was created 11 years ago and seeks to uplift the voices of mothers of color everywhere.

According to Mothering Justice, this will be the 9th March in Lansing.

In May, the executive director of Mothering Justice spoke out about the leaked Supreme Court draft involving Roe V.S. Wade.

“Our country is not anywhere close to being set up in supporting women, to supporting families,” Eboni Taylor, Executive Director of Mothering Justice said. “To impose this is absolutely heartbreaking. We would love to see women being in charge of our own bodies.”

She says mothering justice will take a stand and continue fighting for reproductive rights and for women.