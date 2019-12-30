Man, 18, charged charged in death of Michigan State student

CHICAGO (AP) – Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Michigan State University student who was killed while home in Chicago on break.

Lafayette Hodges turned himself in to authorities. He was expected in bond court on Monday. Authorities say 19-year-old Lyniah Bell was shot in the head late Friday evening in an apartment on the city’s South Side. Bell’s cousin, Sam Brown, says attending MSU was her dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism.