Update: Man accused in gruesome murder in court for competency hearing

UPDATE 8:43 a.m. – A judge has determined that Mark Latunski is not competent to stand trial and will be sent to a forensic center until he is determined to be competent.

The hearing lasted about ten minutes this morning in a Shiawassee County courtroom.

Original Story: The suspect in the Kevin Bacon murder case, Mark Latunski, is back in court today for a hearing to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial on charges of murdering and mutiliating Kevin Bacon in December.

Latunski, 50, is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 death of 25-year-old Bacon at Latunski’s Shiawassee County home.

It has been reported that Latunski is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

His home was sold in an auction earlier this week to a Fenton man.