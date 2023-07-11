LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Trice, 26, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, was in federal court Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids.

Trice was in court for a preliminary hearing. According to sources, probable cause was found to hold him and he then waived his right to a bond hearing. Authorities arrested Trice a week ago after the car he stole from his ex-girlfriend in Lansing was spotted in Detroit, police say.

During Tuesday’s hearing, FBI Special Agent Christopher Rodolico explained how investigators used cellphone data and license plate readers to connect Trice to the crime.

He also discussed text messages that Trice sent to his family members, one of which said, “I love y’all, but I have to end this,” and another that said, “She’s gone.”

On Friday, federal charges were filed against Trice. The charges include Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death, in relation to Cole-Smith.

If convicted of Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Trice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, the charge is also eligible for the death penalty.