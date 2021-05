WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A 52-year-old semi-truck driver was airlifted to a Toledo hospital Monday afternoon after his truck left the roadway and overturned.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened on Southbound Tripp Road near Camden Road.

Troopers say the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, and he was the only one involved.

It’s not known at this time what caused the truck to leave the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.