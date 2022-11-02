WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is allegedly stealing women’s underwear from the laundry area at Creek Club Apartments in Williamston.

Williamston Police tell 6 News they’ve taken two reports about stolen underwear and are investigating the incidents.

A man who lives at the apartment and says his girlfriend’s underwear has been stolen and the alleged man was almost caught in the act.

The incidents have happened in the last week, police said.

