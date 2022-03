JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Rauss Ball of Blackman Town has been arraigned on the charge of Open Murder.

Ball is accused of fatally stabbing Talyin Alexander on February 27 at the Motorcycle Clubhouse in Blackman Township.

If convicted, Ball could face up to life in prison.

A preliminary exam has been set for March 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Ball will not be released on bond and will remain in the Jackson County Jail.