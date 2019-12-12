Man arrested after guns taken from Lansing store

A report of guns being taken from a southside Lansing store has led to the arrest of a Lansing man.

According to Lansing Police and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, the 24-year-old Lansing man was arrested after the Stock + Field department store on East Edgewood Boulevard reported Tuesday that several firearms had been taken from the store.

Lansing Police officers, detectives, Michigan State Police and an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on the larceny investigation.

A suspect was located, arrested and is in custody today.

The Ingham County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and is considering criminal charges.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated