ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 30-year-old Midland County man has been arrested after a standoff with police.

According to the Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on N Lakeside Trail in the Camelot Lake area on Monday.

The day before, Sunday April 29x, Deputies were sent to the same home for reports of a man high on meth, but the suspect escaped after a foot chase.

On Monday, the same suspect approached the home again and asked the homeowner if he owned a car or gun. The homeowner said no, and the suspect then allegedly shoved the homeowner aside and ran into the home.

The homeowner left and called 911.

Police arrived and began to negotiate, asking the man to leave the home The suspect was able to find a shotgun and begin shooting inside the home. He then fired outside an upstairs window.

He then eventually left the home without the gun. Authorities approached him, but he began to run around the house.

A K9 unit was deployed and the animal caught the suspect.

The suspect is being charged with : Home Invasion, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Fire Arm and Parole Absconder.

More charges may be coming in the near future.

The Isabella Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Isabella County Emergency Service Team and a negotiator unit.