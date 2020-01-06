On Sunday, at 12:52 P.M. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at the Best Buy located in Delta Township.
The suspect concealed merchandise and attempted to leave the store.
When confronted by an employee the suspect produced a knife and threatened the employee before fleeing on foot.
A detailed description of the suspect, which was provided by the initial responding , aided the other responding Deputies in locating the suspect.
He was located a short distance away.
The weapon and stolen merchandise was recovered.
The suspect, is a 19-year-old Lansing resident and is currently lodged in Eaton County Jail with the charge of armed robbery.
Man arrested for armed robbery in Delta Township
