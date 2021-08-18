Man arrested for Capitol insurrection was charged with inciting riot at MSU in 1999

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan man arrested by the FBI in connection to the January Capitol insurrection, was charged with inciting a riot at MSU in 1999.

Not much is known about the riot that Barnhart was charged with inciting, but records indicate that the Lansing man was charged with starting a riot at Michigan State in late March of 1999.

Barnhart was found guilty of inciting a riot, and the case was closed on May 7, 1999.

Logan James Barnhart was recently arrested by the FBI on counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting.