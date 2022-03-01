BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 27-year-old man from Jackson was stabbed at an after-hours party in Blackman Township Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:11 a.m. at a building on the 2100 block of Wildwood Ave.

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety said the stabbing happened after an altercation between two men.

The stabbing victim, Taylin Alexander of Jackson, was pronounced dead at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Now, officials say they have arrested a 40-year-old man from Blackman Township for the homicide.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for criminal charges. The suspect’s name is not being released at the time.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.