JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found two people with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Summit Township Monday.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Carlton Blvd.

When the deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old Jazmine Essex with stab wounds, both from Jackson County.

The man is at Henry Ford Hospital in critical condition, and Essex died from her injuries.

Officials say a suspect has been identified. Robert Annabel II, a 41-year-old man, left the scene and was arrested by a deputy near Walmart.

Both the 26-year-old man who was stabbed and Annabel are parolees, and the incident happened at the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole House on Carlton Blvd.

Annabel is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail, and warrants will be sought for Open Murder and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867 (STOP)