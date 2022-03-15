LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say they have arrested a man for robbing the Little Caesars on the 5100 block of S. Cedar St. at gun point Monday.

The suspect went into the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money, police say.

The man was given some money and he quickly left. No one was hurt during the robbery.

A short time later, the suspect was seen on the 200 block of W. Jolly Rd.

Officers says they chased him down and were able to arrest him and ‘recover the evidence from the robbery.’ He was then taken to the Lansing Police Detention facility.

Now, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges against 35-year-old Brandon Michael Jean of Lansing. Jean was arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Millmore.

He is facing one court of felony armed robbery and police say he has a criminal history.