Man arrested in Eaton County with gun, cocaine, driving while intoxicated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, a trooper from the Michigan State Police post in Lansing arrested a 24-year-old for driving while intoxicated and for possessing cocain and guns.

The stop was made in Eaton County.

7/5: Trooper from the Lansing Post makes a traffic stop for speed, 97 in a 55 mph zone in Eaton County. Further investigation leads to an arrest of a 24 year old male for OWI 3rd, CCW, PWID cocaine, open alcohol in a car, felony firearm & a revoked drivers license. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/kRZRWxQFVf — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 6, 2021

According to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account, the trooper pulled the man over after noticing he was going 97 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. While conducting the stop the officer found the man was under the influence, had a gun, cocaine, and an open container of alcohol in the car. The man was also driving on a suspended license.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.