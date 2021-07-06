Man arrested in Eaton County with gun, cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Photo Curtesy: Michigan state Police First District Twitter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, a trooper from the Michigan State Police post in Lansing arrested a 24-year-old for driving while intoxicated and for possessing cocain and guns.

The stop was made in Eaton County.

According to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account, the trooper pulled the man over after noticing he was going 97 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. While conducting the stop the officer found the man was under the influence, had a gun, cocaine, and an open container of alcohol in the car. The man was also driving on a suspended license.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

