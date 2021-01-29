Man arrested in Ionia home invasion

Travis Michael Minier, 37 of Ionia MI. Photo courtesy of the Iona County Sheriff’s Department.

Ionia, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to break into an occupied Ionia home, reports the Ionia County Sheriff’s office.

At 5:30 pm. Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on East Stage Road in Ionia to check on a report of a home invasion in progress.

The resident called their mother who in turn called 911.

The suspect allegedly was “ripping on the door handle” and was able to gain entry by climbing on a garbage dumpster and climbing through the kitchen window.

The victim reported that the man stole a laptop computer and a diamond ring.

It was believed that the suspect escaped but he was later found inside the residence hiding.

The suspect is identified as Travis Michael Minier, 37, of Ionia.

He was arraigned on Friday with the following charges:

Home Invasion 1st Degree

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Multiple outstanding misdemeanor FTA warrants

Miner is being held at the Ionia County Jail on bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.