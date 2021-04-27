Man bound over for trial in the murder of MSU student

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— 53-year-old Brad Cournaya is headed to trial, on charges of open murder, for the death of Krista Lueth.

A judge ruled Tuesday there was enough evidence for the case to proceed.

Lueth went missing November 11, 2008. At the time, she was Cournaya’s girlfriend. You can watch the full story of her disappearance in the video below.

In October 2014, Michigan State Police detectives named Cournaya as the number one suspect in her disappearance and said over the past six years, that has never changed.

To this day, Lueth’s body has not been found.

However, her driver’s license and cell phone were discovered along US-127 South of Lansing near where Cournaya’s vehicle had broken down the night she went missing.

Cournaya who is already behind bars on an unrelated criminal conviction, was charged in the case on January 6th of this year.