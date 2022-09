JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been bound over to the Circuit Court in relation to shootout on Jan. 9 at the Southridge Apartments in Jackson.

D’Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies: open murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.

The maximum penalty for open murder, assault with intent to murder and/or armed robbery is life in prison.

Rowser is lodged in the Jackson County Jail. A pretrial date has not been set.