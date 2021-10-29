Man bound over to Circuit Court for 3 murders in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka says that Zacharie Borton was bound over to Circuit Court for trial today on 3 charges of Open Murder and more.

Borton was arrested in Grand Rapids in August in connection to the deadly shooting of 80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli.

The three men above were found dead at a house in Grass Lake on Aug. 22, 2021.

Borton is facing 3 Counts of Open Murder, 1 Count of Carjacking, 1 Count of Felony Firearm, 2nd Offense, and 1 Count of Illegal Use of a Financial Transaction Device.

Jarzynka says a pretrial date will be scheduled soon before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain.

