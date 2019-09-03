Man camping with family drowns in western Michigan river

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WLNS) – A 37-year-old man is dead after drowning early Sunday during a camping trip with his family, according to our media partners at MLive.

Pawel Kuras of Clinton Township was pronounced dead early Sunday morning near Whitehall, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Witnesses told dispatch officials that Kuras had lost his balance and fell into the White River after walking away from his campsite where he was staying with family, according to deputies.

Kuras was found by firefighters, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.