Man caught on video “drop kicking” cat

Lansing (WLNS) – Animal Control is looking for information about a man seen on video kicking a cat.

The tip included a video of what appears to be a man “drop kicking” a small cat in a parking lot. The cat was later found dead.

The video above has been edited by 6 News and does not show the person kicking the cat.

Ingham County Animal Control believes it happened at the LaRoy Froh Apartment Complex in the 2400 block of Reo Road in Lansing.

Officials believe the incident likely occurred on or about July 8-9th.

The cat’s body was found by an Animal Control Officer Wednesday night in a nearby dumpster.

Ingham County Animal Control Director, Jodi LeBombard says “We will not tolerate this in our community. This was an absolute horrific act of animal cruelty. We are asking the public to please help us identify this individual so we can seek justice for this cat”.

Ingham County Animal Control is offering a $500 dollar reward for any information leading to the identity of the individual’s responsible in this case or any witnesses willing to come forward.

You can call Animal Control dispatch at (517) 676-8310 or phone the anonymous tip line at (517) 676-8376.