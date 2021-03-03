Man charged for murdering pregnant woman in Lansing TWP, previously thought to be suicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges in Ingham County, following the Feb. 14 death of 24-year-old Katelyn Marie Smith.

According to the Lansing Township Police Department, Smith was found dead in the 3000 block of Kings Point Terrace after reportedly shooting herself in the face.

After investigating, police thought the situation was suspicious.

LTPD named Michael Edward Sczepanski, 22, as a suspect and he was later arrested and lodged in the Ingham County Jail.

Smith and Sczepanski had two children together and Smith was pregnant at the time of her death.

A warrant for Open Murder and Felony Firearm was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and Sczepanski was arraigned by Judge Hillman on Feb. 21, 2021.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Brett Ramsden at 517-999-0331 or email him at ramsdenb@lansingtownship.org